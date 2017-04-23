1 of 8
Kylie Jenner is getting sweet revenge on her ex Tyga after he was caught getting handsy with one of Kanye West's fashion show models!
The 19-year-old reality star was spotted attending the grand opening of Sugar Factory in Sin City on April 22.
Her tight and tiny ensemble was a clear sign she's trying to get under her 27-year-old ex's skin following their breakup.
But Jenner isn't the only one trying to pour salt in wounds. Tyga was seen getting cozy with a 24-year-old sexy model in broad daylight earlier this weekend, as well.
"She has been trying to force him into marrying her and seems to think that Tyga cannot live without her," the source went on. "But she's wrong because he clearly can and does!"
"It seems like she annoys him more than anything lately because she is not the same girl that he fell for," the insider said. "Lately it's always just seemed like the 'Kylie Show' guest starring Tyga and it looks like he couldn't take it anymore!" Do you think Kylie and Tyga are over forever? Tell us your thoughts below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
