The 19-year-old reality star was spotted attending the grand opening of Sugar Factory in Sin City on April 22.

Her tight and tiny ensemble was a clear sign she's trying to get under her 27-year-old ex's skin following their breakup.

too many moods in one pic A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 22, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT According to previous reports, Jenner was caught moving on with another rapper, Travis Scott, 24, at Coachella this weekend. Eyewitnesses caught the new flames locking hands as they strolled through the festival.

"Kylie has been begging Tyga to propose to her for years now and she pulled the plug on this relationship because she was tired of waiting," an insider exclusively told Radar about their split.

"She has been trying to force him into marrying her and seems to think that Tyga cannot live without her ," the source went on. "But she's wrong because he clearly can and does!"