‘Broke’ Tori Relaxes At $4,000-A-Night Suite In Mexico Amid Financial Crisis
1 of 9
For a woman who is continually crying about her dire financial situation, Tori Spellingis living high on the hog and has no problems sharing her good fortune! The “broke” reality star took to Instagram on Aug. 30 to show off “the most amazing” pricey digs she scored at the “amazingly beautiful” Four Seasons Punta Mita in Mexico. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see just how much stress Spelling is suffering as her and her husband Dylan McDermott’s financial situation continues to collapse.
2 of 9
he outrageously priced $4,000-a-night private residence boasts a private plunge infinity pool, multiple bedrooms, living room, dining area and expansive ocean views, amongst other features.
3 of 9
Spelling brought along her husband, Dean McDermott, and their five children — Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 5, Finn, 5, and 6-month-old Beau —for one “last hurrah before school next week.”
4 of 9
While Spelling, 44, boasted about her luxury trip to “paradise,” her husband was forced to sit inside and focus on drumming up some much-needed cash for the family.
5 of 9
“Even when you’re having fun, you have to work,” Spelling said of McDermott, 50, who was busy studying at the dining room table for an audition.
And McDermott recently got in hot water after he fell behind on more than $110,000 on child support for his son Jack and alimony payments to his ex, Mary Jo Eustace.
