Terrified Tori & Dean Rush Injured Dogs To Vet After Vicious Coyote Attack

Tori Spelling
and Dean McDermott
rushed their two dogs to the vet after a horrific coyote attack, and now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the pups’ grim states. Click through these slides to get all the details.
Spelling, 44, revealed that two of her pooches were attacked by coyotes
in her own backyard on Sept. 14.
“We’re on the prowl for coyotes,” she said in an Instagram live video. “Coyotes got into our yard and dragged out, attacked one of our dogs. Dragged one of them into our neighbor’s yard and almost killed him.”
“We went to the hospital to say goodbye and he pulled through,” she revealed. “And we hope Ferris is coming home today!”
The actress was caught holding one dog outside of the vet center shortly after the incident.
McDermott, 50, followed her outside of the doctor’s office.
The couple had concerning looks on their face while leaving.
Sadly, this isn’t the first time their dogs have been attacked. Their Maltese Mitzi went missing in 2015, and was believed to have been attacked by coyotes as well. Mitzi was never found.
