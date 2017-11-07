Dean McDermott Steps Out With Tori Spelling After Ex Wife’s Shocking Claims

Dean McDermott and wife Tori Spelling just stepped out together fpr a fun day at Universal Studios, moments after the news broke of Mary Jo Eustace's shocking tell-all interview.
As Radar reported, Eustace told Daily Mail: "A year and a half ago, Dean confessed to me that he had made a mistake
and he wondered what his life would be like if he had he stayed with me. He said, 'Do I love Tori? Yeah. But I've thrown my life away."
While Eustace was married to McDermott from 1993 to 2006, she filed for divorce after she allegedly discovered he was having an affair with Spelling.
"It was the most bizarre conversation ever," she said of McDermott's supposed confession. "It made me feel irritated. I don't want any more drama. It was crazy, extreme behavior."
"[Jack] had his bank account cleaned out twice by debt collectors," due to his father's financial issues, said Eustace. Does Tori Spelling have anything to say about her husband's ex-wife's claims? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
