Budget Time! Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott Travel Light For Getaway – See Photos thumbnail

CHEAP VACAY

Budget Time! Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott Travel Light For Getaway – See Photos

Reality couple jet out of LAX despite financial woes.

By
Posted on
Budget Time! Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott Travel Light For Getaway – See Photos thumbnail
View gallery 6
BACKGRID
Budget Time! Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott Travel Light For Getaway – See Photos
1 of 6
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott traveled light when they jetted out of Los Angeles for a getaway.RadarOnline.com has all the details as the reality stars left town – click through the images for more details.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Tori, 44, and Dean, 50, might be famously in debt but they could still afford a getaway on a budget.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The reality stars appeared just to have her baby son Beau along for the trip as they were photographed at LAX.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Tori looked chic with a blonde bob hairstyle while she wore a white t-shirt with a colorful coat and black skirt and heeled boots.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Hubby-of-11-years Dean was right behind her, donning a flannel shirt, slicked hair and glasses as they made their way to their gate. Sadly, the couple's dog was involved in a terrot coyote attack this summer.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The mother-of five seemed to have left her other four kids at home for the getaway while she held a kept a light swaddling blanket to mask nine-month old son Beau from any cold air. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments