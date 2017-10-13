Topless Woman Sticks Head Out Car Window, Films Own Death After Being Hit By Pole

Natalia Borodina, 35, was riding topless when she decided to stick her head out the car window and film her untimely death. Click through to A Russian tourist plummeted to her death after being hit by a road sign during a casual car ride in the Dominican Republic RadarOnline.com has learned through Crime Online reports. The woman,, 35, was riding topless when she decided to stick her head out the car window and film her untimely death. Click through to learn more about the chilling accident

Borodina was riding in the car with her young child and a friend, Ivanna Boirachuk, 32, this Thursday during their DR vacation.

At one point during the car ride, a topless Borodina wearing nothing but bikini bottoms stuck her head out the window and began flirting with her phone camera.

She was filming herself making seductive facial expressions while nude, when she hit her head on the pole of a road sign.

She immediately went flying out the widow and fell to the ground.

She suffered severe head injuries from the hit, after which her friends rushed her to a nearby hospital.