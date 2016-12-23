1 of 11

Mr. Skin , the purveyor of naked Hollywood, has delivered his final list of the best nude scenes in 2016. Click through RadarOnline.com 's slideshow to explore the annual ranking, curated by the world’s largest database of celebrity nude scenes.

Entertainment One Entertainment One Michelle Derstine stood in for comedian Melissa Rouch during her wild romp in The Bronze. Rouch’s character, gymnast and Olympic bronze medalist Hope Ann Greggory, uses all of her, um, athletic talent to impress in the racy scene.

Starz Starz Twilight alum Ashley Greene probably made ex Joe Jonas more than a little jealous bearing her breasts in the police drama Rogue. The TV series picked Greene up as a regular in 2015 for it’s fourth season, an experience the actress described as feeling like, “the new kid on the block.” Apparently, it didn’t take long for her to get comfortable.

HBO HBO Eline Powell was given five lines in the latest season of Game of Thrones, one of which her stage-actress character, Bianca, used to complain about her lack of lines in a play about the downfall of the Stark family. Keeping with the main theme of Game of Thrones, Powell still found the time to strip down on screen, despite her relatively minor role.

Cinemax Cinemax Jodi Balfour aptly described Quarry as a show about, "love, PTSD and soul music." South African actress aptly described Quarry as a show about, "love, PTSD and soul music." Mr. Skin picked up on the series' "love," in a steamy scene when her character, counter-cultured journalist Joni, hooks up with Vietnam vet, Quarry, played by Logan Marshall-Green.

HBO HBO Olivia Wilde sent social media into an uproar after going completely nude for a scene in Mick Jagger and Martin Scorsese's series, Vinyl. The actress later appeared on shock-jock Howard Stern's radio show to talk about the merkin producers let her select from their very own wall of fake pubic-hair toupees. Unsurprisingly, the series takes place in the shaggy rock and roll world of the 1970s.

Starz Starz Blond bombshell and Elvis granddaughter, Riley Keough, portrayed law student Christine Reade, who moonlights as an escort, in the series The Girlfriend Experience. Keough, who saw a Golden Globe nomination for the part, described her role as a, “very liberating experience.” Clearly.

DeCubellis Films DeCubellis Films Yvonne Strahovski brings a touch of complexity to an otherwise classic femme fatale role in Manhattan Night, as Caroline Crowley. They spice up the noir flick when Strahovski’s widowed character employs her Australianbrings a touch of complexity to an otherwise classic femme fatale role in Manhattan Night, as Caroline Crowley. They spice up the noir flick when Strahovski’s widowed character employs her alluring femininity to seduce married-with-two-kids Porter Wren, a journalist played by Adrien Brody.

Netflix Netflix Malin Akerman and Kate Micucci bear all in the Netflix series Easy when they join Orlando Bloom for a risky on-screen ménage a trois. Bloom and Akerman play a married couple interested in inviting their dinner guest, Micucci, for dessert.