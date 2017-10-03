Drugs, Abuse & Health Woes: Inside Tom Petty’s Secret Pain Before Tragic Death

Tom Petty had just wrapped up a 6-month, nationwide tour to celebrate his 40th year with the Heartbreakers, when his own heart broke, sending him into cardiac arrest, and eventually killing him. But Petty had a history of health problems. Click through the RadarOnline.com gallery to learn more. had just wrapped up a 6-month, nationwide tour to celebrate his 40th year with the Heartbreakers, when his own heart broke, sending him into cardiac arrest, and eventually killing him. But Petty had a history of health problems. Click through the RadarOnline.com gallery to learn more. Photo credit: Getty Images

This last tour took a toll on the 66-year-old, and he was forced to postpone three shows in Northern California at the end of August. Photo credit: Getty Images

“As Tom Petty heals from laryngitis and bronchitis, additional changes are required for the remainder of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ Bay Area & Sacramento performances,” according to a note from the concert promoters . “We share this news with regret, but Tom’s doctor has advised Tom to take additional days off before performing.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Petty was in a real bad place back in the early 90’s, when personal and work problems led him to an addiction to heroin. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“He’s a rock and roller. He had had encounters with people who did heroin, and he hit a point in his life when he did not know what to do with the pain he was feeling,” according to Warren Zanes, author of the book, "Petty: The Biography." “That happens when the pain becomes too much and you live in a world, in a culture, where people have reached in the direction of heroin to stop the pain.” Photo credit: Getty Images

The "Wildflowers" singer said he hadn’t publicly admitted to the drug use because he didn’t want to glamorize the issue, calling his story a “cautionary tale” about getting involved in drugs. Photo credit: Getty Images

“Using heroin went against my grain,” he said in the book. “I didn't want to be enslaved to anything. So, I was always trying to figure out how to do less, and then that wouldn't work. Tried to go cold turkey, and that wouldn't work. It's an ugly f***ing thing. Really ugly.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Another ugly chapter in his life came during childhood, when he admitted to being physically abused by his father. Photo credit: Getty Images