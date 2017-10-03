Tom Petty’s Final Photos: Rocker Looked Frail & Weak Days Before Death

Tom Petty
died suddenly on Monday and RadarOnline.com
has obtained shocking final photos of the rocker looking frail and weak in the days leading up to his death. Click through for more.
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers wrapped up their 40th Anniversary Tour with a trio of shows late last month at the Hollywood Bowl.
But the longtime frontman looked weak as he visited an L.A. doctor just a few days earlier.
Petty, 66, appeared to struggle to get out of his car, his back slouched.
According to reports, when he arrived to the hospital he had no brain activity
and a decision was made to pull life support.
Months earlier, in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Petty foreshadowed that this tour could be his last. Though he certainly didn’t expect it to end like this.
“We’re all on the backside of our 60’s,” Petty told the magazine. “I have a granddaughter now I’d like to see as much as I can.”
