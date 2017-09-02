Moving On! Tom D’Agostino With Another Mystery Blonde – See The Photos
Womanizer Tom D'Agostino has been photographed with another mystery blonde in the Hamptons. RadarOnline.com has all the details on RHONY star Luann de Lesseps ex-husband – click through the photographs for details.
D'Agostino was with another male friend but there was also a blonde in a floral shirt and jeans sitting with them.
5 of 5
The woman was texting on her phone as the reality star – who has broken Lesseps heart – sat close beside her. The photograph will come as a shock to the RHONY star who revealed via Twitter that she and D'Agostino had decided to put an end to their marriage some seven months after they tied the knot New Year's Eve at Palm Beach, Florida's The Brazilian Court Hotel.
