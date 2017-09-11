Tom D’Agostino’s Fiancé Flashes Massive Rock In Ex Luann De Lesseps’ Face One Month After Split!

"Tom gave Anna a huge diamond ring," a source close to the couple told Radar. "They're very in love. This is the real thing."
Rothschild, 52, who used to be friends with de Lesseps, has been close to D'Agostino for years
, and pals say their relationship was no surprise. "She adores Tom," said an insider.
"Anna has been friends with Tom for 12 years," the insider told continued. "She hates Luann!"
De Lesseps and D'Agostino married on New Years Eve, yet filed for divorce just eight moths later, following various scandals regarding the 50-year-old's infidelity.
Things seemed to have moved quite fast for them, as the blonde was seen sporting a massive rock on her ring finger this past weekend!
How do you think de Lesseps feels about this? Do you think D'Agostino and Rothschild's marriage will actually work? Sound off in the comments below.
