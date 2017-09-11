Tom D’Agostino’s Fiancé Flashes Massive Rock In Ex Luann De Lesseps’ Face One Month After Split! thumbnail

Tom D’Agostino’s Fiancé Flashes Massive Rock In Ex Luann De Lesseps’ Face One Month After Split!

Anna Rothschild smiles as she dons her engagement ring on a date with her man.

Luann de Lesseps' estranged husband Tom D'Agostino was just spotted out and about with his new fiancée, Anna Rothschild, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The sleazy businessman popped the question just one month after filing for divorce from the Real Housewives Of New York City star. See the photos of the massive diamond ring!
"Tom gave Anna a huge diamond ring," a source close to the couple told Radar. "They're very in love. This is the real thing."
Rothschild, 52, who used to be friends with de Lesseps, has been close to D'Agostino for years, and pals say their relationship was no surprise. "She adores Tom," said an insider.
"Anna has been friends with Tom for 12 years," the insider told continued. "She hates Luann!"
De Lesseps and D'Agostino married on New Years Eve, yet filed for divorce just eight moths later, following various scandals regarding the 50-year-old's infidelity.
De Lesseps, 52, has spoken out about the rocky marriage saying "it was a bad situation that couldn't get better," and she doesn't blame it all on him.
Just days after the news broke of their split, Radar reported that D'Agostino had begun dating Rothschild, as photographers caught them looking flirty and in love during a date in the Hamptons.
Things seemed to have moved quite fast for them, as the blonde was seen sporting a massive rock on her ring finger this past weekend!
How do you think de Lesseps feels about this? Do you think D'Agostino and Rothschild's marriage will actually work? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

