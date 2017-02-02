1 of 9
Tom Cruise was spotted on set doing reshoots for his upcoming blockbuster, American Made, but he looked nothing like himself! See photos of the actor's pudgier frame.
Tom, is that you?
Cruise's latest look is a far cry from his 80s heartthrob days. Revealing his bare chest in a blue button down shit, it was clear the 54-year-old has put on some weight in recent weeks.
The Top Gun star later donned a black puffy coat, which didn't help him look any thinner. In fact, he looked downright pudgy!
The film was originally scheduled to be released January 2017, but forced to be put on halt when the production company was slapped with a wrongful death lawsuit after crew members died in a plane crash while filming.
Has all the legal drama taken a toll on Cruise's physique?
It certainly appears that way!
Meanwhile, Cruise's ex Katie Holmes is reportedly furious after Tom offered their daughter Suri a role in a movie. Perhaps that's got him packing on the pounds too!
Do you think Tom has gained weight? Sound off in the comments below!
