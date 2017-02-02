1 of 9

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Tom Cruise was spotted on set doing reshoots for his upcoming blockbuster, American Made, but he looked nothing like himself! See photos of the actor's pudgier frame.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Tom, is that you?

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Cruise's latest look is a far cry from his 80s heartthrob days. Revealing his bare chest in a blue button down shit, it was clear the 54-year-old has put on some weight in recent weeks.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The Top Gun star later donned a black puffy coat, which didn't help him look any thinner. In fact, he looked downright pudgy!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The film was originally scheduled to be released January 2017, but forced to be put on halt when the production company was slapped with a wrongful death lawsuit after crew members died in a plane crash while filming.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI It certainly appears that way!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Meanwhile, Cruise's ex Katie Holmes is reportedly furious after Tom offered their daughter Suri a role in a movie. Perhaps that's got him packing on the pounds too! is reportedly furious after Tom offered their daughtera role in a movie. Perhaps that's got him packing on the pounds too!