Tom Cruise and costar Vanessa Kirby were spotted locking lips on set of their new movie, Mission: Impossible 6, as sources say they've sparked a new romance.
Pucker up, Tom!
Cruise hasn't had a serious relationship since he split from Katie Holmes in 2012 .
But now, according to a new report, it seems the 54-year-old is head-over-heels for his Mission: Impossible 6 co-star Vanessa Kirby, 28.
An insider told the US Weekly that Kirby caught Cruise's eye after her impressive performance as Margaret in The Crown.
"Tom flipped for her work," a source told the publication.
"He told the other MI producers that he had to have Vanessa for a crucial role in the franchise's sixth installment," the insider added. "He's blown away by her endless charm and energy."
Once they were on set together, the pair reportedly had "instant chemistry."
