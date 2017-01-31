1 of 11
Tim McGraw has been dragged into the case of a bloody execution-style murder. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery showing crime scene photos of the grisly murder the singer's uncle Dennis McGraw committed in 2002.
Country crooner Tim's cold-blooded uncleDennis gunned down Jason Garfield in a grizzly 2002 fight outside their home in Vallejo, California — the culmination of months of arguing between the two men.
A police eyewitness described how he heard "blood curdling screams" and the victim "begging for life" as he was shot four times in the arm, hip, thigh and then fatally in the head.
The officer witnessed the last shot, described in court documents as a "hard contact wound, meaning the muzzle of the gun was pressed against the victim's head," but couldn't stop the shooter before he pulled the trigger.
He then called for backup as he could not overpower the gun-toting maniac alone.
After his arrest Dennis admitted to police he had bought his gun to protect himself from Jason, who lived in the apartment next to his.
He also admitted killing his neighbor's dog a few weeks previously as it was "tormenting him with its barking."
Court papers state Dennis had intended to put as many round into the victim as he possibly could because he wanted to end it. He told officers he meant to shoot the victim in the head, but he did not think it would kill him as his rifle was only a .22 calibre.
Dennis was convicted of first-degree murder in 2003 and given a sentence of 50 years to life. He spent time at San Quentin and Salinas Valley State Prisons before his conviction was overturned on appeal after he argued he had not received proper legal representation at trial.
A new trial was then suspended after he complained of hearing voices and seeing figures.
Before his conviction Dennis had been on medication for mental health problems and he was eventually diagnosed as having schizoaffective disorder.
