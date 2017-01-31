1 of 11

Tim McGraw has been dragged into the case of a bloody execution-style murder. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery showing crime scene photos of the grisly murder the singer's uncle Dennis McGraw committed in 2002.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner A police eyewitness described how he heard "blood curdling screams" and the victim "begging for life" as he was shot four times in the arm, hip, thigh and then fatally in the head.

Getty Images Getty Images He then called for backup as he could not overpower the gun-toting maniac alone.

Getty Images Getty Images After his arrest Dennis admitted to police he had bought his gun to protect himself from Jason, who lived in the apartment next to his.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Court papers state Dennis had intended to put as many round into the victim as he possibly could because he wanted to end it. He told officers he meant to shoot the victim in the head, but he did not think it would kill him as his rifle was only a .22 calibre.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Dennis was convicted of first-degree murder in 2003 and given a sentence of 50 years to life. He spent time at San Quentin and Salinas Valley State Prisons before his conviction was overturned on appeal after he argued he had not received proper legal representation at trial.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner A new trial was then suspended after he complained of hearing voices and seeing figures.