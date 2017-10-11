Tiger Woods’ New ‘Hard-Partying Gold Digger’ Girlfriend Hiding ‘Troubled Past’

Tiger Woods’ Erica Herman, 33, is a manager at the fallen athlete’s Jupiter, Fla. restaurant, and she’s hiding a latest squeeze is a hard-partying gold digger who targeted the disgraced golfer for years, a source claims to RadarOnline.com exclusively. Petite brunette, 33, is a manager at the fallen athlete’s Jupiter, Fla. restaurant, and she’s hiding a deeply troubled past , the insider said. Click through for more on the story! Photo credit: Getty Images

"Erica is a big partier," claimed a source who worked with her for five years at a Florida bar. According to the snitch, Herman met Woods, 41, at a popular Florida nightspot he often frequented. "Erica was all over him," the snitch revealed.

Insiders said Herman set her sights on Tiger long before the notorious 2009 sex scandal — first reported by Radar in a blockbuster exclusive — triggered his big-bucks divorce from blond beauty Elin Nordegren, mother of his daughter, Sam, 10, and son, Charlie, 8.

"Erica's been chasing Tiger around like a puppy for close to ten years," tattled the source. "I'm not sure if his wife knew, but I'm not sure how she couldn't know! I can't believe Tiger's out in public with her now."

Radar has obtained a photo of Herman — clad in a skimpy miniskirt, clutching a beverage — while tailing Tiger at a golf tournament in Orlando, Fla., six years ago. At the time, she was promoting her local restaurant and bar, Aura.

Herman was first publicly linked to Woods — who's previously dated skier Lindsey Vonn and stylist Kristin Smith — when she managed The Woods, his pop-up restaurant at the Genesis Open golf tournament in February in Los Angeles.

She was photographed at the serial cheater's side at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in New York in September, and at the Presidents Cup golf championship in New Jersey from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

At the Presidents Cup, she raised eyebrows by sporting a "Player Spouse" credential, usually given to golfers' wives and girlfriends.

Brazen Herman has also posed for several highly publicized photographs with former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama!

But the flirty cutie's toothy smile hides a dirty backstory, according to our source. Herman's been surrounded by family members and loved ones who have been caught up in a string of drug-related arrests!

Her older brother, Scott, was busted in 2000 for apparent possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and again several years later for allegedly peddling cocaine.

Her former boyfriend and business partner, Jesse Newton, was busted for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in 2001.

Herman's own financial woes have pals speculating she targeted Tiger — worth a reported $740 million despite his flagging career — to be her sugar daddy!

Herman and Newton had business dealings that led to a $27,830 judgment against them in Orange County, Fla. When she couldn't pay up, embarrassing court documents were filed to garnish her wages last year. The legal papers were delivered to Tiger's restaurant in Jupiter, The Woods, where she served as a manager. Last month the case was dismissed for lack of prosecution.