Thin Looking Angelina Jolie Takes Daughters Shiloh And Vivienne Shopping At Target – See The Pics thumbnail

Trim Budget

Thin Looking Angelina Jolie Takes Daughters Shiloh And Vivienne Shopping At Target – See The Pics

Superstar went on trip for back to school supplies for kids.

By
Posted on
Thin Looking Angelina Jolie Takes Daughters Shiloh And Vivienne Shopping At Target – See The Pics thumbnail
View gallery 9
Thin Looking Angelina Jolie Takes Daughters Shiloh And Vivienne Shopping At Target – See The Pics
1 of 9
A thin-looking Angelina Jolie was spotted at Target In Los Angeles with her two daughters Shiloh and Vivienne. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – Click through the images.
Jolie, 42, showed she is just like any other mom by taking Shiloh, 11, and Vivienne, 9, to their local Target on Saturday.
The Maleficent star looked thin as she covered her body up in a grey cardigan with a black skirt completing her outfit with sandals and sunglasses.
Shiloh wore flip-flops with brown cargo shorts, a white Dallas Mavericks tee and a navy hoodie. It has been reported that she has not seen father Brad Pitt for a long time
Little sister Vivienne matched the flip-flops with beige trousers and a light blue Superman T-shirt.
Absent for the trip were the actresses four other children, 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, and Vivienne's twin Knox, 9.
Jolie's estranged husband Pitt, 53, is also in town filming his new Sci-Fi adventure movie Ad Astra.
The happy trio all sipped drinks in the warm California weather but it looks like they will have to go back once again as they emerged without any shopping bags.
On Friday, she and Pitt were ordered to pay Odile Soudant €565,000 ($662,000 US) after they allegedly failed to credit her work on their French home in Provence. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Comments