Thin Looking Angelina Jolie Takes Daughters Shiloh And Vivienne Shopping At Target – See The Pics

A thin-looking Angelina Jolie was spotted at Target In Los Angeles with her two daughters Shiloh and Vivienne. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – Click through the images.
Jolie, 42, showed she is just like any other mom by taking Shiloh, 11, and Vivienne, 9, to their local Target on Saturday.
Little sister Vivienne matched the flip-flops with beige trousers and a light blue Superman T-shirt.
Absent for the trip were the actresses four other children, 16-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, and Vivienne's twin Knox, 9.
The happy trio all sipped drinks in the warm California weather but it looks like they will have to go back once again as they emerged without any shopping bags.
On Friday, she and Pitt were ordered to pay Odile Soudant €565,000 ($662,000 US) after they allegedly failed to credit her work
on their French home in Provence.
