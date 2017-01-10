1 of 10
instagram @colympios/ABC
instagram @colympios/ABC
The Bachelor frontrunner Corinne Olympios left nothing to the imagination when she went topless during a group date with Nick Viall – but that wasn’t the first time she’s stripped down! Click through to see the steamiest photos of this season’s villain.
ABC
ABC
Do you think Nick picks Corinne? Tell us in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: