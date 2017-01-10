1 of 10

instagram @colympios/ABC instagram @colympios/ABC The Bachelor frontrunner Corinne Olympios left nothing to the imagination when she went topless during a group date with Nick Viall – but that wasn’t the first time she’s stripped down! Click through to see the steamiest photos of this season’s villain.

How's your 🐫day lookin? A photo posted by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Jul 15, 2015 at 7:16am PDT The blonde bombshell showed off her svelte bikini body in a teeny strapless bathing suit.

🔐🎃✨ A photo posted by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Oct 31, 2014 at 8:31pm PDT But the reality TV villain doesn't only rock a bikini when she's soaking up the sun, as she turned her swimsuit into a Halloween costume one year!

NewYorkBaes 🍎👯❤️ A photo posted by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Oct 18, 2014 at 6:12am PDT Nick's possible future wife seems to love booze almost as much as she loves stripping down! [http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/bachelorette-kaitlyn-bristowe-steamy-sext-messages-nick-viall-revealed/]

Mesmerized ⛅️ A photo posted by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Jul 2, 2014 at 4:32pm PDT On this week's episode, Corinne explained how she has "a lot of sexual chemistry" with Nick. "There definitely was another spark in that pool," she said during the wet and wild photo shoot. " Him holding my bare bosoms."

SeptemberIsStillKiniSeason👙...🍂🍁? A photo posted by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Sep 14, 2016 at 10:45am PDT Corinne stirs up even more drama later in the season when she tries to sleep with Nick before the fantasy suite. "My sex abilities are definitely top notch," she said in the trailer. "Tonight I'm going to see Nick and I'm going to have sex with him. My heart is gold, but my vagine [sic] is platinum."

Oh Cali. 🌞☀️🌴 A photo posted by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Apr 10, 2014 at 11:43am PDT "I didn't just go into this photo shoot with no clothes," she said. "I actually was daring enough to have clothes and take them off."