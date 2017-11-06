Texas Mass Shooting: Family Heartbreak, Local Heroes & Suicide

At least 26 have lost their lives after a gunman opened fire inside a Texas church this Sunday. According to Governor Greg Abbott, another 20 were injured in the horrific shooting. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn the latest updates. Photo credit: Getty Images

At 11:30 this Sunday morning, a former Bible study teacher opened fire inside a small Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Devin Patrick Kelley ,26, walked into the establishment wearing tactical gear and a military-style assault rifle. Photo credit: Getty Images

He killed at least 26 people, including eight members of a single family and various children. Photo credit: Getty Images

After opening fire, the married father was confronted by local neighbor Stephen Willeford, 55, who shot him through a gap in his body armor as Kelley tried to flee. Photo credit: Getty Images

After the massacre, then gunman was found dead inside his car. It is unknown whether he passed away from his bullet injury or from suicide. Photo credit: Getty Images

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Kelley was dishonorably discharged from the US Air Force after he assaulted his wife and child. According to officials, he had an odd fascination with weaponry. Photo credit: Getty Images

As former classmates of the killer told Daily Mail , Kelly was known as a "creepy, crazy and weird" atheist "outcast" who preached about his lack of religion. He had reportedly been picking fights with people over social media. Photo credit: Getty Images