Chaotic, Scandalous & More! Terra Tells All On Ozzy Osbourne & Miley Cyrus Tours

Terra Jole had plenty of Miley Cyrus, Ozzy Osbourne, and other stars! had plenty of questionable gigs before finding fame on Little Women: LA —and now she’s telling all on working for some of Hollywood’s biggest names! Click through these slides to find out what she had to say about working withand other stars! Photo credit: Getty Images

Jole’s friend got her an audition for Osbourne’s Merry Mayhem tour and she eventually landed one of six spots as an “Evil Elf” for the 2001 show. Photo credit: Getty Images

“We were being paid to hype up the crowd—or so I thought,” she described in Fierce at Four Foot Two. Photo credit: Getty Images

“Our ‘training’ was more like an orientation: they told us what they expected from us on the tour bus and did a fitting for our costumes,” she continued. “Everyone was warm and welcoming. They were like, ‘the crew is a family; everyone sticks together.’ We were told our job was to ‘mess with the crowd,’ which right away should have been a red flag because messing with an Ozzy Osbourne and Rob Zombie crowd is probably not the sanest idea in the world.” Photo credit: Getty Images

“We had to wear these itchy, black synthetic wigs, steampunk top hats, contacts that turned our eyes white, and a full face of makeup that made us look like the unholy children of Kiss and Insane Clown Posse,” she added. “Our costumes were basically black onesies with handmade light-up skeletons glued to the front and 3-pound battery packs strapped to our backs. By the end of the night, the skeletons would be so hot that the glue would melt, and we’d have to resort to pinning them on—one of them even started smoking and caught fire the first night while one of us was wearing it. They had these two Power Wheels, which are basically battery-powered vehicles for children, that they had customized with spikes and silver and black paint—for all I know, underneath they were pink Barbie Jeeps.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Jole’s job for opening night was to drive around and “run into people in the mosh pit, spill their drinks, and get them really pissed off,” but things quickly went south for her. Photo credit: Getty Images

“I’ll never forget the look on the face of the first guy we rammed into as he looked down at the puddle that was once his $8 solo cup of beer and then back up at the two (now-petrified) Evil Elves who had caused him to spill it,” she wrote. “His expression went from ‘what-the-f**k?’ to ‘I’m-going-to-kill-you’ in about two seconds flat. He looked like he wanted to rip my head off and spit down my neck.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Jole was forced to drive her jeep as fast as she could to the women’s bathroom as her makeup dripped off her face and into her eyes. She hid for the remainder of the first show, and later found out that other Elves did as well. They decided at the end of the night to confront their employers about what happened, and quit if nothing changed. Photo credit: Getty Images

“When Sharon Osbourne got wind of what had happened and that we were all ready to leave the tour, she called a meeting on our bus with the tour wrangler and a few other head honchos,” Jole wrote. “Appalled by what had happened, the higher-ups apologized. Apparently, they had never done anything like that on tour before and what had seemed to somebody from production like a good idea at the time had turned into a total disaster. No s**t.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Her experience turned around and she was happy to be on tour for the remaining two weeks, as Osborne fractured his leg in the shower shortly after and had to cancel his shows. Photo credit: Getty Images

Shortly after, Johnny Knoxville’ s people contacted her about a role in Jackass 3D and she took the job. Photo credit: Getty Images

“Even though it may seem like the stunts or scenes in Jackass are insane and spontaneous, it’s actually all handled very professionally and as a performer you feel safe,” she recalled. “There were stunt coordinators on set and we were given a safe word to use if we were ever in pain or felt like we were in a sketchy situation. If you watch the movie, there’s a scene where Johnny Knoxville is being chased by a dog. To get away he climbs up a telephone pole and the dog jumps up and latches his teeth onto Johnny’s ass. At which point, you can hear Johnny Knoxville screaming ‘OKLAHOMA!!! OKLAHOMA!!!’” Photo credit: Getty Images

“On Jackass, more than any other movie that I’ve done, I felt I was part of a big family,” she added. “It was close-knit group of kids and a lot of them have known one another since high school so they were all very close and in tune with one another.” Photo credit: Getty Images

The mom-of-two later revealed that she was arrested for DUI after leaving the Jackass wrap party. Photo credit: Getty Images

Then, she was contacted by Miley Cyrus’ production company contacted her in 2013. Jole was asked to perform at the VMAs that year, but she had to decline. Photo credit: Getty Images

The production company called her a second time a week later, as they were looking for little people who could play instruments to take on tour with Cyrus. She put them in touch with her husband, Joe Gnoffo, and he went to Cologne, Paris and London with Cyrus. Photo credit: Getty Images

Jole, 37, was contacted a third time when Gnoffo came back. The production company was looking for dancers to perform with Cyrus ahead of her Bangerz tour — and Jole jumped on the opportunity to audition. She was cast alongside Jordanna James and Brittney Guzman. Photo credit: Getty Images

“We had a couple of weeks of rehearsals and by the end of September we were off to Las Vegas to perform in two back-to-back concerts for I Heart Radio,” Jole wrote. “Miley’s set was very bright and colorful, like Super Mario Brothers on ’shrooms. Most of the dancers were dressed as mushrooms and flowers; there was even a two-person rainbow costume. It was all very trippy and bright. I’ve done all kinds of costume work, but dressing up as a psychedelic mushroom was definitely a first for me.” Photo credit: Getty Images

“What I loved about working with Miley is how incredibly warm and inviting she is,” she added. “Not only is she an absolute professional, she is totally down to earth. Even though she is truly a megastar, and has been since the age of eleven, she doesn’t have an attitude that she’s better than anyone. You can always tell when you meet someone for the first time if they’ve been around little people before. With Miley, you can tell that she is used to being around little people from her days when she was a child star and LPs stood-in for her on set. She’s very comfortable with little people because she’s been around us all her life, and while on tour with her we were treated with nothing but respect.” Photo credit: Getty Images

But, Jole had to pull out of the tour to film Little Women: LA. Photo credit: Getty Images