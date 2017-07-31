Teresa Giudice RHONJ Drama Siggy Flicker

‘RHONJ’ Breakdown: Teresa Giudice Got ‘Out Of Control’ In Boca Cast Brawl

Co-star Siggy Flicker spills the former prisoner's secrets.

"Teresa got out of control," Siggy Flicker told RadarOnline.com in an exclusive interview about her The Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star. Teresa Giudice was struggling as a single mom while her husband Joe was locked up in a federal prison — and she went wild during an unforgettable trip, according to Flicker. "Teresa has had a very, very hard time," she revealed. From her mother's death to her husband's incarceration to a knock-down drag-out fight caught on camera, Giudice had her hands full while filming another dramatic over-the-top season of the reality show. Click through Radar's gallery to find out exclusively how the Bravolebrity is managing life on her own.

"Teresa and Melissa got a well-deserved break this year," Flicker told Radar about the grueling fighting and filming schedule imposed on the women. "I've always been successful in bringing people together. But things changed this season. They don't want the Little House on the Prairie. It can be very sad sometimes."

Giudice didn't disappoint, turning a girl's trip to Boca into a full-on brawl, Flicker told Radar. "Teresa got out of control ," she dished about their fight. But that didn't end their friendship, and Flicker explained her philosophy and reason why she returned for another season of RHONJ. "You have to know your worth. It is about knowing your worth and concentrating on your journey. My goal in life is to be happy. I told myself, stop surrounding yourself with toxic people. So I quit hanging out with the new girl and stayed friends with Teresa. She never turned on me."

Flicker revealed her friend struggled during filming. "Teresa has had a very very hard time ." Guidice's mother was ill for months, and eventually passed away, crushing her family. "The Gorgas and the Giudices, they didn't leave the hospital. They spent every minute with her before she died," Flicker recalled.

"Teresa talks about Joe," Flicker told Radar about her friend's lonely situation while her husband is in prison. Joe is scheduled for release in March 2019, but Teresa is "not frustrated with Joe," Flicker confessed. "She's honest. She talks about how hard it is. She's constantly on the go. I'll be with her and the phone will ring, and it will be Joe. She always picks up." Flicker told Radar that Giudice was "praying" her husband wasn't deported when he was released from prison. "Maybe her friendship with President Donald Trump can help with that."

Flicker said Giudice stayed loyal to her during RHONJ filming, in the middle of all the other drama, and she explained their relationship to Radar. "With Teresa, the energy just works. The chemistry just works. I say to her, 'I love you. You're nothing but a friend to me.'" She also defended Giudice against cheating allegations too, telling Radar: "Teresa does not have a boyfriend." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

