‘I’m Not Going To Hide It Anymore!’ Teresa Exposes Nightmare Marriage In New Tell-All

Teresa and Joe Giudice were sentenced to prison on multiple fraud charges, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star stood by her shady husband through Afterandwere sentenced to prison on multiple fraud charges, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star stood by her shady husband through cheating and boozing scandals — until now. In her new book, Standing Strong, the mother of four girls, 45, admits she’s livid with her husband of nearly 18 years for not only putting them in trouble with the law, but boozing and raging in jealousy. “I’m still not happy with Joe,” she writes in her tell-all, out October 5. “Actually, that’s the understatement of the friggin’ century. And I’m not going to hide it anymore!” Read Radar’s exclusive reveal of the Bravo favorite’s new read for all the juicy details of her long road toward divorce Photo credit: BACKGRID/GETTY Images

On a recent weekend in the hospital emergency room with her aging father, Teresa claims Joe, 45, emailed her a nasty message from prison . He asked “me in a not-so-polite way where I was, who I was with, and what I was doing at that moment,” she writes. “Was he f***ing kidding me?” Photo credit: INSTAR Images

She claims Joe still doesn’t take any blame in their fraud scandal, which led them both to serve time in prison. (Teresa was set free in December 2015 after a year behind bars, while Joe is expected to be released in 2019 after three years.) “I’m not going to lie, that really pisses me off,” she says. “He says he thought that his accountant was filing our taxes. Really? But Joe didn’t check things! That’s what makes me so upset. You have to be on top of your s**t, and he wasn’t.” Photo credit: Getty Images

While Teresa focused on her daughters after their prison sentencing, Joe turned to liquor, she claims. “He likes to be the strong man. Only he wasn’t that strong. He drowned his sorrows in alcohol from the day we were sentenced to the day he left for prison,” she alleges. “All the kids and I saw was his drinking too much, all the time. He was constantly drunk.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Teresa doesn’t even feel remorse for her man that he’s in prison! “I didn’t feel sorry for him, though, not for one second,” she fumes. “I did my time, and now he has to do his. He was the one who got us into all this bulls**t in the first place. He can blame me all he wants, which he does, very often.” Photo credit: MEGA

Joe claims its Teresa’s fault the family became a target to law enforcement for joining the reality show. “He says that none of this ever would have happened if we weren’t on the show, which is because of me, but I know that’s not true,” she writes. “It was his fault, because he didn’t do things correctly. And now we’re paying for his bad judgment. We’re all paying for it.” Photo credit: MEGA

She claims the couple suffered from communication issues throughout their entire marriage. “Looking back, I now realize that Joe and I didn’t communicate well with each other in our marriage, all too often not saying things that needed to be said,” she writes. Photo credit: MEGA

The working mom says she’s actually “happy” her husband went to prison. “He’s losing tons of weight in prison. He’s not drinking alcohol, and he’s eating a lot less since the food is horrible,” she reveals. Photo credit: MEGA