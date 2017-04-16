1 of 9
Teresa Giudice put heartbreak behind her to enjoy some rest and relaxation on a family trip to Puerto Rico. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, her daughters, and father had some fun in the sun just weeks after Teresa's mother, family matriarch Antonia Gorga, died unexpectedly at age 66. Teresa is also still coping with the incarceration of her husband, Joe Giudice. Click through Radar's gallery for more.
Antonia's funeral was "emotional" for Teresa sources told Radar, and especially hard because she weathered the sad event without her imprisoned husband, Joe. But now, Teresa is saying cheers with a friend as they hold tropical drinks.
Teresa rocked her cleavage in a low-cut white resort dress and gold bling captured on Instagram. Daughter Audriana was demure in her white dress.
