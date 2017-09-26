Girl Gone Wild! Farrah Abraham’s Most Scandalous XXX Moments Exposed thumbnail

Girl Gone Wild! Farrah Abraham’s Most Scandalous XXX Moments Exposed

See the 'Teen Mom'-turned-porn star in all her raunchy glory.

By
Posted on
Fans watched ‘Teen Mom’ star Farrah Abraham go from a naïve mom to her little girl Sophia to a sex-crazed porn star! Now nothing seems to be off-limits for Abraham, who loves to flaunt her surgically enhanced body whenever she gets the opportunity. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see some of her wildest — and raunchiest — moments!

Abraham shocked fans all over again when she got naked for a raunchy Sept. 13 webcam session for the porn site CamSoda.
The 26-year-old mom kicked off her return to the adult film industry by displaying her dirty skills with a vibrator.
Abraham started her career in porn opposite actor James Deen in their 2013 sex tape Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom.
Never-before-seen footage from the video recently leaked, putting Abraham firmly back in the sleazy spotlight.
The MTV reality star loves to show off her fake breasts, which she took from an A to a C, every chance she gets!
Abraham is an equal-opportunity exhibitionist! She was caught cavorting with scantily clad women at a club in Ohama, Nebraska, in January 2013.
She once stripped down to have a mold of her private parts made so she could have her own personalized line of sex toys.
No place is sacred for the porn starlet, who flaunted her exposed body in barely there lingerie on a recent vacation in Cancun, Mexico.
Even in Sin City, Abraham managed to turn heads when she flaunted her surgically enhanced body in a Baywatch-style swimsuit.
Not even showing off a vaginal rejuvenation and butt tightening procedures are off limits for this over-exposed star.

