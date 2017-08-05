Working It! Teen Mom Star Farrah Abraham Flaunts Body And New Flame Hair In Las Vegas

Teen Mom Star Farrah Abraham Flaunts Body And New Flame Hair In Las Vegas

RED ALERT

Reality star has assets on display.

Farrah Abraham was burning-up the red carpet in Las Vegas this weekend andRadaronline.com has all the details. Click through the images for more details.

Teem Mom OG star made an eye-popping appearance at Crazy Horse III’s VIP Black Door Key Party in Las Vegas on Friday night.

The reality star displayed a brand new flame red hair-do and much more too.

The 26-year-old showed off her surgically enhanced body in daring see-through jumpsuit that she teamed with nude pumps.

Abraham strutted down the red carpet and seemed to have fun flaunting her body in the outfit that left little to the imagination.

She wore heavy make-up to compliment the daring new hair color following her split from boyfriend Simon Saran.
The reality star is currently on the look out for a new place to live after she sold her Hollywood Hills home.
The mother-of one was in good spirits in Sin City turning to flash her derriere for the photographers.

Abraham's told reporters that she was still on good terms with Saran and hoped that she would meet a new guy soon.

