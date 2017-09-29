Bikini Babes! Hottest ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Stripped Down In 8 Clicks!

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on
Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska could soon be saying goodbye to lazy days in the pool like she's doing in this steaming hot photo, especially since she and husband Cole DeBoer are talking about adding to their family, now that son Watson is 4 months old.
She's three kids down but still sports a bikini like no one else. Plus, Maci Bookoutrecently posted a photo with her youngest son Maverick, 1 and her oldest son Bentley, 8, and appeared to show off a bit of a belly bulge. Is there another baby on the way?
Amber Portwood has been busy visiting tropical locales like Hawaii with boyfriend Andrew Glennon. She also visited Puerto Rico, sharing a snap on Instagram and "sending so much love."
Just because you're a mother doesn't mean you have to stop looking hot in a bikini! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery for the hottest Teen Mom bikini bodies ever!
Kailyn Lowry welcomed a third son on August 5, but the reality star still looks hot in a bikini! Her new baby joins big brothers Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, in the Lowry family.
It took her and Chris Lopez over a month to decide on a name for the newborn. But even though they now have one, Lowry says she’s not ready to make it public, yet.
It’s rare to see Farrah Abraham wearing even a bikini these days, as it seems she’s more apt to go au natural.
