Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus visited famed plastic surgeon Dr. Miami this week for another full body makeover, only months after giving birth to her second daughter, Stella! Click through seven shocking photos of Javi Marroquin’s lady love, as Dr. Miami reveals exclusively to RadarOnline.com all the details about her new “butt, boobs & belly!”
New Boobs, Butt & Belly! Dr. Miami Tells All On Briana DeJesus’s Plastic Surgery
“Briana is going to have another tummy tuck. She is also going to have a breast lift and some Botox,” added Dr. Miami.
According to Dr. Miami, DeJesus – who is now dating Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy Javi Marroquin — “is really looking forward to this mommy makeover!”
Do you think that Briana DeJesus should be going under the knife again? Sound off in the comments below.
Do you think that Briana DeJesus should be going under the knife again? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.