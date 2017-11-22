New Boobs, Butt & Belly! Dr. Miami Tells All On Briana DeJesus’s Plastic Surgery

Briana DeJesus visited famed plastic surgeon Dr. Miami this week for Stella! Click through seven shocking photos of Javi Marroquin’s lady love, as Dr. Miami reveals exclusively to RadarOnline.com all the details about her new “butt, boobs & belly!” Teen Mom 2 starvisited famed plastic surgeon Dr. Miami this week for another full body makeover , only months after giving birth to her second daughter,! Click through seven shocking photos oflady love, as Dr. Miami reveals exclusively to RadarOnline.com all the details about her new “butt, boobs & belly!”

Dr. Michael Salzhauer a.k.a. Dr. Miami told Radar following her visit to his office on November 20. Briana is getting it all done in February,”a.k.a. Dr. Miami told Radar following her visit to his office on November 20.

“She wants to correct some of the baby damage that was caused by her latest pregnancy,” Dr. Miami told Radar.

“Briana is going to have another tummy tuck. She is also going to have a breast lift and some Botox,” added Dr. Miami.

According to Dr. Miami, DeJesus – who is now dating Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy Javi Marroquin — “is really looking forward to this mommy makeover!”