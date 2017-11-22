New Boobs, Butt & Belly! Dr. Miami Tells All On Briana DeJesus’s Plastic Surgery thumbnail

Exclusive

New Boobs, Butt & Belly! Dr. Miami Tells All On Briana DeJesus’s Plastic Surgery

Click through 7 shocking before & after photos of Teen Mom star’s full-body makeover!

By
Posted on
New Boobs, Butt & Belly! Dr. Miami Tells All On Briana DeJesus’s Plastic Surgery thumbnail
View gallery 8

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus visited famed plastic surgeon Dr. Miami this week for another full body makeover, only months after giving birth to her second daughter, Stella! Click through seven shocking photos of Javi Marroquin’s lady love, as Dr. Miami reveals exclusively to RadarOnline.com all the details about her new “butt, boobs & belly!”

New Boobs, Butt & Belly! Dr. Miami Tells All On Briana DeJesus’s Plastic Surgery
1 of 8
Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus visited famed plastic surgeon Dr. Miami this week for another full body makeover, only months after giving birth to her second daughter, Stella! Click through seven shocking photos of Javi Marroquin’s lady love, as Dr. Miami reveals exclusively to RadarOnline.com all the details about her new “butt, boobs & belly!”
As previously reported, DeJesus. 23, underwent a breast augmentation, Brazilian butt lift, liposuction and labiaplasty following the birth of her first daughter, Nova Star, 5.
Briana is getting it all done in February,” Dr. Michael Salzhauer a.k.a. Dr. Miami told Radar following her visit to his office on November 20.
“She wants to correct some of the baby damage that was caused by her latest pregnancy,” Dr. Miami told Radar.
Her butt got too big during her last pregnancy so we are going to narrow out her booty and shape this time around,” Dr. Miami claimed.
“Briana is going to have another tummy tuck. She is also going to have a breast lift and some Botox,” added Dr. Miami.
According to Dr. Miami, DeJesus – who is now dating Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy Javi Marroquin — “is really looking forward to this mommy makeover!”
Do you think that Briana DeJesus should be going under the knife again? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Comments