Ted Danson Pampers Wife With Romantic Hawaii Vacation, 22 years After Wedding!

Cheers actor Ted Danson , 69, was just spotted cozying up to longtime wife Mary Steenburgen , 64, on a romantic Hawaiian beach getaway! The adorable duo looked in love as ever as they splashed around in the ocean and walked along the sand. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the latest photos of the rarely seen Hollywood couple. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Ted and Mary tied the knot in 1995 – two years after the actor ended his second marriage to Casey Coates, 80. While they share no kids together, they each have two children from previous relationships. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The actress is a mother to Charlie McDowell, 36, and Lilly McDowell, 36, from her 10-year marriage to Malcom McDowell, 74. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Lilly is an actress, who starred in various films such as Made of Honor and Mischief Night. Charlie is a filmmaker and writer, mostly known for his 2014 movie The One I Love. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Ted shares daughters Kate Danson, 37, and Alexis Danson, 32, from his marriage to Casey Coates. Kate is now an up-and-coming actress. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Ted and Mary now live alone in their $3.4M Santa Monica mansion Photo credit: BACKGRID

He most recently starred in CSI, while she played a strong role on The Last Man on Earth. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Could their family get ay more Hollywood? Photo credit: BACKGRID