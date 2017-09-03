Taylor Swift Stuns As Bridesmaid At Best Friend’s Wedding – See The photos !

Taylor Swift forgot about her troubles to be a bridesmaid for her best friend Abigail Anderson this weekend. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images. forgot about her troubles to be a bridesmaid for her best friendthis weekend. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Taylor, 27, dazzled in a stunning maroon dress for her friend's big day at Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The singer has been friends with Abigail Anderson since the two were at High School together – she even dedicated her 2009 hit 'Fifteen' to their freshman year. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The singer released her new single 'Look What You Made Me Do' earlier this week that slammed Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Swift looked stunning in her floor-length gown that had a sweetheart neckline falling into a soft A-line skirt. Photo credit: BACKGRID