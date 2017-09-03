Taylor Swift Stuns As Bridesmaid At Best Friend’s Wedding – See The photos !

Taylor Swift
forgot about her troubles to be a bridesmaid for her best friend Abigail Anderson
Taylor, 27, dazzled in a stunning maroon dress for her friend's big day at Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.
The singer has been friends with Abigail Anderson since the two were at High School together – she even dedicated her 2009 hit 'Fifteen' to their freshman year.
The singer released her new single 'Look What You Made Me Do' earlier this week that slammed Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.
Swift looked stunning in her floor-length gown that had a sweetheart neckline falling into a soft A-line skirt.