emerged from hiding and RadarOnline.com has all the details! Click through the gallery to find out where she was and what she has been doing during her self-imposed exile.

Her fight with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian also took a toll on the singer, who decided to lay low for a while.

BACKGRID

BACKGRID

Do you think Taylor should come out in public again? Sound off in comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.