Flying High! Taylor Swift And Family Jet Away After Court Victory – See The Photos

Bad Blood singer escapes sexual assault drama in Denver.

Taylor Swift took a private jet out of Denver after her dramatic court victory over David Mueller. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images for details.
A happy Taylor Swift, 27, was spotted boarding a private jet with her mother, Andrea Swift, after her court victory in Denver.
The star performer was delighted that a judge found in her favor in her case with David Mueller.
He had filed a lawsuit against her claiming that he had been fired after she complained about him – Swift then counter sued claiming that he had sexually assaulted her by grabbing her during a meet and greet in Denver back in 2013.
Judge William Martinez ruled that Swift did not act improperly and that he cannot sue her for loss of earnings as a result.
Mueller can still take action against her mother and Frank Bell who works for the star. With closing arguments on this due on Monday.
It is understood that Swift and her family jetted back to their home in Nashville.
Her brother, Austin Swift, posed for photographs and was obviously pleased with the court's ruling on Friday.
During the case Swift told the court: "He did not touch my rib, he did not touch my arm, he did not touch my hand; he grabbed my bare a**!" Swift said on the stand about the situation.

