Flying High! Taylor Swift And Family Jet Away After Court Victory – See The Photos

Taylor Swift
took a private jet out of Denver after her dramatic court victory over David Mueller
. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images for details.
The star performer was delighted that a judge found in her favor in her case with David Mueller.
He had filed a lawsuit against her claiming that he had been fired after she complained about him – Swift then counter sued claiming that he had sexually assaulted her by grabbing her during a meet and greet in Denver back in 2013.
Judge William Martinez ruled that Swift did not act improperly and that he cannot sue her for loss of earnings as a result.
Her brother, Austin Swift, posed for photographs and was obviously pleased with the court's ruling on Friday.
During the case Swift told the court: "He did not touch my rib, he did not touch my arm, he did not touch my hand; he grabbed my bare a**!" Swift said on the stand about the situation
."
