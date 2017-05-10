1 of 9
Tarek El Moussa is finally done with Christina! The Flip or Flop star was caught cruising around California with a mystery girl, and RadarOnline.com has all the details of their day!
Tarek, 35, showed a mystery blonde all around Santa Monica and Beverly Hills, according to his Instagram story.
But, insiders revealed to Radar exclusively that he doesn’t have a new girlfriend just yet!
“That’s his mom,” a source close to the reality star said.
Tarek also celebrated his mother’s birthday the day before.
As Radar previously reported, Tarek dated his kids’ nanny, Alyssa Logan, after his split from Christina, 31, in May.
Christina quickly moved on with contractor Gary Anderson, and rebounded from him with hockey player Nate Thompson.
Both are now single, and Christina has not yet filed a response to Tarek’s divorce petition.
Do you think Tarek and Christina will get back together?
