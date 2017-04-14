1 of 6
Christina El Moussa is partying through her pain! The Flip or Flop beauty was caught having a girls’ night in Los Angeles, just days after RadarOnline.com revealed that she split from Nate Thompson. Click through these slides to get the latest on the single star and her divorce from Tarek El Moussa!
She left the kids at home with Tarek — who happily posted photos of the family getting ready for Easter with Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1.
Christina recently revealed that she and Tarek are “in a good spot” in their split — so much so, that she hasn’t even filed her divorce papers yet!
