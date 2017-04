Christina, 33, went to popular hotspot Beauty & Essex with her girlfriends shortly after news broke that Thompson, 32, dumped her for a 25-year-old lookalike

She began dating Nate shortly after she split from her rebound — contractor Gary Anderson . Her husband Tarek, 35, filed for divorce in January, but he wasn’t on her mind last night!

She left the kids at home with Tarek — who happily posted photos of the family getting ready for Easter with Taylor , 6, and Brayden , 1.

Christina recently revealed that she and Tarek are “in a good spot” in their split — so much so, that she hasn’t even filed her divorce papers yet

Do you think Christina is coping with her divorce well? Sound off in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.