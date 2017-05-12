1 of 12
MEGA
MEGA
Tarek El Moussa can’t keep his new relationship under wraps any longer! RadarOnline.com spoke to his mystery blonde and can exclusively reveal the intimate details of their relationship.
MEGA
MEGA
The reality star, 35, was caught playing tourist in L.A. with Florida native Amy Bryant on May 9. But, he may not be ready for love just yet!
MEGA
MEGA
“It’s nothing,” Bryant revealed to Radar exclusively. “We’re just friends.”
Getty Images
Getty Images
Tarek split from his wife Christina, 33, in May 2016 and filed for divorce in January.
MEGA
MEGA
He cozied up to his kids Taylor and Brayden’s nanny, Alyssa Logan, shortly after — but he’s clearly moved on!
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Christina quickly rebounded too, moving on with contractor Gary Anderson. After that ended, she was also briefly involved with NFL player Nate Thompson.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Both are now single, but insiders revealed there’s no hope of a reconciliation.
MEGA
MEGA
Do you think Tarek is ready for love again? Sound off in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: