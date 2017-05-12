1 of 12

Tarek El Moussa can't keep his new relationship under wraps any longer! RadarOnline.com spoke to his mystery blonde and can exclusively reveal the intimate details of their relationship.

The reality star, 35, was caught playing tourist in L.A. with Florida native Amy Bryant on May 9. But, he may not be ready for love just yet!

"It's nothing," Bryant revealed to Radar exclusively. "We're just friends."

“We’re both in real estate,” she explained of how they connected. “We met through work.”

Bryant revealed that she was not filming for Flip or Flop as part of her visit, telling Radar that she was in California “just for fun.”

But, one day of sightseeing was enough for the 32-year-old former Miami Dolphins cheerleader!

“No, I don’t [have plans to see him again soon],” she said.

He cozied up to his kids' nanny shortly after — but he's clearly moved on!

Christina quickly rebounded too, moving on with contractor Gary Anderson. After that ended, she was also briefly involved with NFL player Nate Thompson.