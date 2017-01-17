1 of 8
Instagram/HGTV
Christina El Moussa finally made an appearance at a Success Path class over the weekend, but Tarek was nowhere to be found! Click through these 7 slides to see how the Flip or Flop couple is determined to maintain their reputations and fortunes!
But as RadarOnline.com previously reported, Christina and Tarek are still partners on their Success Path Education program, owned by Zurixx.
The Federal Trade Commission was hit with over 40 complaints about their programs, with the El Moussas being listed by name in six.
Flip or Flop fans complained that the El Moussas did not attend the classes despite misleading advertising, and that they were forced to up their credit limits and purchase more expensive class packages.
