The Flip Or Flop star, 35, was seen getting cozy with another woman at 3 Thirty 3 bar in Newport Beach on Thursday, May 18.
Eyewitnesses caught the two acting flirty with each other, smiling and laughing, as they got to know each other. As RadarOnline.com reported, this isn’t the first time Tarek has been caught with other women since pulling the plug on his seven-year marriage to Christina El Moussa.
Despite the divorced pair continuing to film their reality show together, the doomed pair are attempting to get on with their separate lives. But according to what an insider exclusively told Radar, it hasn’t been working out too well.
Christina, 33, was spotted at the same Ducks hockey game as Tarek on Saturday night, May 20 — without each other even knowing it.
Tarek was spending time with a close pal, while Christina was caught sharing live footage of her time at the game. “They never met up,” the insider told Radar.
Christina’s appearance at the hockey arena will only fuel more rumors that she and Ducks player Nate Thompson may be back on after he dumped her. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
