Party Girl Tara Reid Looks Skeletal In See-Through Mini Dress

Ted Dhanik. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the shocking photos! Tara Reid , 41, was spotted looking elegant yet scary skinny at TBS’ Drop the Mic and The Joker’s Wild Premiere Party. The actress sported a nearly-see-through black, beige and red dress embellished with roses and intricate patterns. She wore red heels for the glitzy outing and posed for the cameras with boyfriend. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the shocking photos! Photo credit: Getty Images

The American Pie bombshell looked classier than ever during her appearance at the Los Angeles party. Photo credit: Getty Images

Her legs, however, looked stick-thin as she smiled for photographers on the carpet. Photo credit: Getty Images

This is not the first time Reid’s extremely weight loss has raised concerns about her health. Photo credit: Getty Images

Just this past July, the actress worried fans with her scrawny appearance during a film premiere in LA Photo credit: Getty Images

She’s also been caught partying hard in skimpy clothing more than once in the past few months! Photo credit: Getty Images

Most recently, She was caught looking like a hot mess in ripped clothing as she shopped for jewelry in her sunny neighborhood Photo credit: Getty Images

In recent photos, however, Reid looked happier and healthier than she has in weeks ­­– though her skinny legs are still shocking to look at. Photo credit: Getty Images