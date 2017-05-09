1 of 6

Tara Reid was spotted smiling for cameras at Catch in Los Angeles on Monday — but the star's frail apperance was not laughing matter.

Charlene Ciardiello, who has not treated Reid, revealed to Radar last year it appeared the star was around 85 pounds, but is the scale still on a decline?

Tara reportedly blasted haters in 2014, claiming she's "just a small-boned girl" and that she does eat.

After several boozy-looking outings recently, Star magazine reported the American Pie actress was on the verge of a breakdown amid her weight struggles and nonstop party behavior.

"She buys most of her clothes in girls' sizes — size zero just falls off her," a source told Star.