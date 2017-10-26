Sexy to Scary! Hollywood’s Hottest Celebrity Halloween Costumes In 9 Clicks

Nowhere else epitomizes Halloween like Hollywood. After all, it is the land of dress-up and make believe. So leave it to Hollywood’s hottest to deliver on some of the sexiest and scariest costumes already this year. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery for the Tinseltown's top celebrity halloween costumes of 2017!
Photo credit: Getty Images
No one really knows what or who Real Housewives Of Miami star Joanna Krupa was dressed as at the Maxim party, but with her sideboob on full display, few seemed to care.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Krupa, 38, loves to show off in and out of costume, and recently had her body painted
in head-to-toe tiger stripes, as she posed for a PETA photo shoot.
Taking a lighter approach to dressing up was Channing Tatum. The Magic Mike star and former stripper covered up this year, donning a purple unicorn costume while heading to a party Oct. 21.
The pros from Dancing with the Stars traded glam for ghoul, as brothers Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy, along with Val’s girlfriend Jenna Johnson, covered their faces in zombie-like makeup.
Not to be outdone, Peta Murgatroyd put a scary twist on her Little Red Riding Hood getup.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Of course, someone had to channel Game of Thrones. Leave that to Swalla singer Jason Derulo, who wore a spooky GOT-inspired costume to the Maxim party.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images
Former Arrow star Colton Haynes went as a life size Marge Simpson! Haynes said it took over five hours to get into costume! Which costume is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section.
Photo credit: Rupert Thorpe