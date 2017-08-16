‘RHOC’ Rivalry Explodes! Vicki Trashes Tamra Judge As ‘Classless’ thumbnail

‘RHOC’ Rivalry Explodes! Vicki Trashes Tamra Judge As ‘Classless’

Plus, Shannon Beador rips into 'cruel' Gunvalson over weight gain stab.

The rivalry between Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge exploded in one of the nastiest feuds in Housewives history during Monday night's episode of RHOC, and the name calling and mudslinging is only getting worse! The Bravolebrities don’t just fight on camera — they’re just as furious with each other off camera and take every chance they can to spout off about their intense rivalries. In the latest round of trash talking, the ladies take to their Bravo blogs as Gunvalson rips “classless” Judge while Beador slams “cruel” Gunvalson. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see how the ladies of Orange County play dirty.

Taking to her Bravo blog, Beador ripped into Gunvalson for drunkenly gossiping about her 40-pound weight gain during the limo ride from Meghan Edmonds“sip and see” party . “And then to hear Vicki and Kelly whispering and mocking my weight gain...I know they have never gained substantial weight ever in their lives,” she wrote. “Glad they got a laugh. Nothing but cruel.”
Bully! “To hear Vicki say that she has been such a good friend is laughable to me. She says she is going to ‘punish’ Tamra and I for not being her friend?” Beador wrote about Gunvalson. “There’s only one bully in this group and she certainly started our ‘punishment’ last year as she tried to destroy families. Mission accomplished, Vicki. Keep it up.”
Beador and Judge maintained a united front against Gunvalson and they vowed to never again be duped by her. "It was interesting to hear Vicki say that some of things that Tamra and I have done are unforgivable," Beador quipped. "Vicki should practice what she preaches."
Gunvalson set her sights on Judge, ripping into her after the sixth episode of RHOC. “Hearing Tamra’s filthy mouth is so classless, and I’m tired of her continuing to talk crap about me,” she wrote on her Bravo blog.
The OG of the OC was shocked by Judge’s foul-mouthed rant about her in the recent episode. “She continues to try and influence my friends that I’m a bad person,” Gunvalson warned. “Just wait, Shannon, it’s only a matter of time before she turns on you too. For her to call me a b***h, a victim, scum and dirt under her feet is so classless.”
  Judge said Gunvalson was “like the f***ing piece of s**t,”under her shoe, and Gunvalson was irate. “Who talks that way about someone?” she railed. “And what exactly did I do to deserve this? Did I maliciously go out to hurt her?”
Gunvalson refused to accept responsibility for any of her actions in the Beador/Judge fight. “No, last year I simply had a conversation with Kelly about why is it ok for her to talk crap about other people, but she’s off limits? It’s not right.” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

