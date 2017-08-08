Tamra Judge Parties Away The Pain In Aruba After Estranged Daughter’s Blast

Tamra Judge is getting as far away from Sidney Barney as possible! The RHOC star is vacationing in Aruba — while is getting as far away fromas possible! The RHOC star is vacationing in Aruba — while her estranged daughter is blasting her on Facebook . Click through these slides to get the latest on their family feud.

Tamra, 49, is in Aruba to renew her vows with Eddie Judge and brought Sophia and Spencer Barney with her for the occasion

Tamra is enjoying time in "paradise" with her youngest daughter, as Sidney refuses to speak to her mom!

"Happiness," she captioned a photo of her and Sophia.

"Love my Sophia," Tamra wrote. "She's getting so big so fast. Almost 12 Y/O."

Meanwhile, Sidney, 18, blasted Tamra in a scathing Facebook post in the midst of her vacation.

"She was neglectful (leaving us at home with no food or simply ignoring us entirely), she constantly put herself first and the biggest reason was that she was mentally and emotionally abusive," Sidney wrote of why she won't live with Tamra.

"She was no mother to me," she continued. "This was an unhealthy environment for all of us kids and unfortunately I was the only one to recognize this and take steps to get out of that toxic environment."

Tamra responded two hours later, saying: "All I've ever done is love you from the second I found out I was pregnant. I'm sorry you hate me so much. I fought so hard for you. I will always love you and hope you realize one day how wrong all this is. So hurtful and not necessary."

Tamra and Sidney have been estranged [http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/tamra-judge-estranged-daughter-sidney-barney-heather-mcdonald-podcast-rhoc/] since the reality star's divorce from Simon Barney in 2011.

She attended Sidney's high school graduation [http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/tamra-judge-etranged-daughter-sidney-barney-update-rhoc/], but their family bliss was short-lived.