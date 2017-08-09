Tamra Judge Says ‘I Do’ To Eddie Again Amid Shocking Family Drama

This Tuesday afternoon, Tamra Judge renewed her vows with hubby Eddie Judge after 4 years of marriage, RadarOnline.com can report. Amid her recent Real Housewives of Orange County scandal, the reality star decided to go on a romantic getaway with her leading man to the sunny beaches of Aruba. Photo credit: Aruba Tourism Authority

The couple looked happy and in love amid Judge's recent drama regarding her rocky family past. Photo credit: Aruba Tourism Authority

On Tuesday night, the star posted a picture via Instagram of herself sharing a sweet kiss with her hubby while wearing a gorgeous white dress on the beach. Photo credit: Aruba Tourism Authority

"Celebrating love with all the hate that's going on. May God bless your life because it's not always easy. But God has a plan.. a big plan," she captioned the snap Photo credit: Aruba Tourism Authority

Sydney Barney. As Radar previously revealed, Judge has recently been involved in a tragic wave of chaos regarding her estranged daughter Photo credit: Aruba Tourism Authority

Simon Barney – Barney – who lives with Judge's ex husband recently accused her mom of being absent through most of her life . "The reasons I left my mother's house are that she was neglectful," wrote Barney on Facebook. "She constantly put herself first and the biggest reason was that she was mentally and emotionally abusive. She was no mother to me." Photo credit: Aruba Tourism Authority

To that, Judge's arch-nemesis and former RHOC co-star Gretchen Rossi, commented a lengthy response which among other things said: "You have no idea how your brave words are helping so many who have been wronged by your mother's manipulation and lies as well." Photo credit: Aruba Tourism Authority

Judge fired back on Instagram saying: "I usually don't give this troll any attention because it's exactly what she wants, but after years of her bashing me and now reaching out to my daughter I must say. Gretchen you are the biggest piece of s**t I've ever met." Photo credit: Aruba Tourism Authority