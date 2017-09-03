Tamar Braxton Husband Vincent Herbert In Car Crash – See The Photos thumbnail

Tamar Braxton Husband Vincent Herbert In Car Crash – See The Photos

Reality star's husband walks away from horror accident.

Tamar Braxton's husband Vincent Herbert has walked away from a horror car accident. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.

Braxton Family Values star and music producer Vincent Herbert, 44, was involved in a car crash on Saturday night on Parkway Calabasas in California.

Fortunately Tamar Braxton's husband was not seriously hurt in the crash when he lost control of his pickup truck and slammed into some trees deploying the airbags.

Police officers were on hand to help him and it's not understood that alcohol was involved or anyone else was seriously injured. He refused hospital treatment and his truck was totaled in the accident – the successful producer was driven home by a friend.

Back in 2012 Herbert was hospitalized for 40 days after suffering multiple blood clots.

His wife Tamar – who infamously pulled out of Dancing With The Stars – thought he might have died. The couple have been involved in fights together in recent times.

She told The Real: "He had seven blood clots and what I do want to say about that is you've got to be really careful. You've got to get checked to make sure that your blood is not too thick." Braxton was later surprisingly fired from the show. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

