Tamar Braxton Husband Vincent Herbert In Car Crash – See The Photos
1
of
7
1 of 7
Tamar Braxton's husband Vincent Herbert has walked away from a horror car accident. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
2 of 7
Braxton Family Values star and music producer Vincent Herbert, 44, was involved in a car crash on Saturday night on Parkway Calabasas in California.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
3 of 7
Fortunately Tamar Braxton's husband was not seriously hurt in the crash when he lost control of his pickup truck and slammed into some trees deploying the airbags.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
4 of 7
Police officers were on hand to help him and it's not understood that alcohol was involved or anyone else was seriously injured. He refused hospital treatment and his truck was totaled in the accident – the successful producer was driven home by a friend.
Tamar Braxton's husband Vincent Herbert has walked away from a horror car accident. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Braxton Family Values star and music producer Vincent Herbert, 44, was involved in a car crash on Saturday night on Parkway Calabasas in California.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Fortunately Tamar Braxton's husband was not seriously hurt in the crash when he lost control of his pickup truck and slammed into some trees deploying the airbags.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Police officers were on hand to help him and it's not understood that alcohol was involved or anyone else was seriously injured. He refused hospital treatment and his truck was totaled in the accident – the successful producer was driven home by a friend.