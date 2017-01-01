1 of 7
Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio didn't want to miss ringing in the New Year with her kids since she had to work, so she brought them right along with her to Brazil.
The 35-year-old spent time with her two kids — daughter Anja Louise, 8, and son Noah Phoenix, 4 — under the sun by fishing with some nets.
Later in the day, Ambrosio was spotted doing a sexy photoshoot near a pool in a revealing black cut-out bikini.
The Victoria's Secret model appeared to be soaking up her time in her native country.
Alongside her family, it appears even some of her closest pals came along to join her during the holiday stay.
Ambrosio recently admitted earlier this year to The Edit magazine that she wants to keep modeling until she turns 50.
