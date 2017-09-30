Super Fit Kim Kardashian Fed Up With Lazy Kanye West – See The Pics

Kim Kardashian has told Kanye West: Get in shape now! The super-fit reality star is fed up with his reluctance to go to the gym, and RadarOnline.com has the scoop — click for more details. Photo credit: INSTAR images/E!

Kim Kardashian, 36, goes to the gym before her two kids get out of bed, and she’s annoyed that her husband does not show the same dedication to staying in shape Photo credit: INSTAR Images

A source told Radar: “Kanye claims he’s happy like this, but Kim knows he doesn’t mean that. He’s not been comfortable with his body in years, if ever while they’ve been together, and she’s begging him to do something about it.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

And now his famous wife has had enough and wants him to make a commitment. The source adds: “This isn’t about him getting surgery but changing his routine and committing to a radical lifestyle change .” Photo credit: BACKGRID

The 40-year-old rapper’s flubby body is not doing much for their sex life, either. “There’s their love life to consider, of course, plus Kim does find it embarrassing and kind of insulting that she’s bust her a** getting into shape while he’s this slob,” adds the source. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Ironically, Kim has never looked better, and recently credited a body builder trainer as helping her to sculpt her amazing body. Photo credit: MEGA