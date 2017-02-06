1 of 9
The Patriots made an epic and unexpected comeback to win a historic Super Bowl on Sunday — see the photos and get the highlights on Radar!
Getty Images
Getty Images
Quarterback Tom Brady's wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, celebrated his win with more enthusiasm than anyone else in the stadium, it seemed.
Getty Images
Getty Images
After the game, Brady knelt down and cried, holding his daughter and kissing Bündchen after receiving the Vince Lombardi trophy.
Getty Images
Getty Images
"They're all happy," Brady said of his family's reaction to his win. "There's going to be a great celebration tonight." He also celebrated with his mother, who has been battling an illness that's been "tough" on the family, Brady revealed earlier this year.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
But the other part of Sunday's big game that had everyone talking was Lady Gaga's flawless half time show.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
The pop starlet began the epic performance by jumping from the stadium's roof.
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
But it wasn't all fun and games at the Super Bowl LI, as former president George H.W. Bush had to be wheeled from the stadium. As Radar readers know, the 92-year-old was admitted to Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center for "shortness of breath" last month.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Meanwhile, Mark Wahlberg was forced to leave the game early after his son got sick.
X
Share this: