1 of 9

The Patriots made an epic and unexpected comeback to win a historic Super Bowl on Sunday — see the photos and get the highlights on Radar!

Getty Images Getty Images After the game, Brady knelt down and cried, holding his daughter and kissing Bündchen after receiving the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Getty Images Getty Images "They're all happy," Brady said of his family's reaction to his win. "There's going to be a great celebration tonight." He also celebrated with his mother, who has been battling an illness that's been "tough" on the family, Brady revealed earlier this year.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images But the other part of Sunday's big game that had everyone talking was Lady Gaga's flawless half time show.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images The pop starlet began the epic performance by jumping from the stadium's roof.

Getty Images Getty Images Meanwhile, Mark Wahlberg was forced to leave the game early after his son got sick.