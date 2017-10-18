Stockard Channing’s Bizarre New Face From Botched Facelift & Fillers, Docs Say

Stockard Channing – who became a superstar for her iconic character Rizzo in the – who became a superstar for her iconic character Rizzo in the original production of Grease 40 years ago — stopped by British talkshow Lorraine this week for her first television appearance in years! However, the 73-year-old legendary actress shocked fans with her bizarre-looking face, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned from several of the world’s top plastic surgeons that Rizzo’s been botched! Click through seven photos to see her total transformation to find out what went wrong.

Anthony Youn, M.D., F.A.C.S told Radar. “Stockard looks very different than when she played Rizzo! Her face looks excessively round, possibly due to excessive injections of fat into her cheeks and cheek hollows,”told Radar. Photo credit: Getty Images

“It also appears that she's had a facelift and necklift in the past, creating a perfectly tight jawline which is unnatural for a woman her age,” Dr. Youn claimed. Photo credit: Getty Images

Her lips also appear to have inflated, likely with a filler like Restylane. Her nasolabial folds (smile lines) also appear to have been plumped with an injectable filler,” added Dr. Youn aka America’s Holistic Plastic Surgeon, who has not treated Channing. Photo credit: Getty Images

Adam Schaffner, M.D., F.A.C.S., the Director of the , M.D., F.A.C.S., the Director of the Plastic Surgery Institute of New York and although he has also not worked on Channing, he agreed with his colleague. “It appears the shape of her face, particularly her cheeks and eyes have changed. This may be due to surgical procedures such as a facelift,” Dr. Schaffner told Radar. Photo credit: Getty Images

“In addition to a facelift she may have had an eyelid lift (aka blepharoplasty) as well as Botox, fillers and/or fat grafting,” Dr. Schaffner added. Photo credit: Getty Images