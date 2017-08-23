Steven Bauer, 60, Shows Off 20-Year-Old Girlfriend: ‘We Have Something Special’

Breaking Bad
star Steven Bauer
was just spotted on a steamy date night with 20-year-old girlfriend Lyda Loudon, RadarOnline.com has learned. The controversial couple who sparked rumors of their romance back in 2014, is apparently still going strong three years later, as they seemed at home in each other’s company during their ritzy late-night outing in West Hollywood. Bauer, 60, opted for a black T-shirt ad jeans during his visit to the popular Sunset Marquis with his much-younger girlfriend. She rocked an all-black boho look and long wavy locks
.
The Scarface actor, who's been married four times before his controversial relationship with Loudon, said in 2016 that while the two have "face criticism," it hasn't been "from anyone interesting." He added: "My family loves her and she loves them."
The young actress and self-proclaimed "activist" has been a positive influence in his life, according to the actor. "She helped me discover all kinds of great lifestyle habits. I've lost 30 pounds and weigh what I did while making Scarface," he said.
As if their 39-year age difference wasn't awkward enough, Radar has learned that Bauer's two sons, Dylan, 27, and Alexander, 32, are much older than his new gal!
Despite fans' assumptions however, Loudon's mom has spoken out in support of her daughter's relationship with the actor. She even wrote via twitter that thankfully the 20-year-old is "committed to waiting until marriage to have sex." What do you think of this unlikely relationship? Sound off in the comments below!
