Steven Bauer, 60, Shows Off 20-Year-Old Girlfriend: ‘We Have Something Special’

Steven Bauer was just spotted on a steamy date night with 20-year-old girlfriend Lyda Loudon, RadarOnline.com has learned. The controversial couple who sparked rumors of their romance back in 2014, is apparently still going strong three years later, as they seemed at home in each other’s company during their ritzy late-night outing in West Hollywood. Bauer, 60, opted for a black T-shirt ad jeans during his visit to the popular Sunset Marquis with his much-younger girlfriend. Breaking Bad starwas just spotted on a steamy date night with 20-year-old girlfriend Lyda Loudon, RadarOnline.com has learned. The controversial couple who sparked rumors of their romance back in 2014, is apparently still going strong three years later, as they seemed at home in each other’s company during their ritzy late-night outing in West Hollywood. Bauer, 60, opted for a black T-shirt ad jeans during his visit to the popular Sunset Marquis with his much-younger girlfriend. She rocked an all-black boho look and long wavy locks Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Scarface actor, who's been married four times before his controversial relationship with Loudon, said in 2016 that while the two have "face criticism," it hasn't been "from anyone interesting." He added: "My family loves her and she loves them." Photo credit: BACKGRID

The young actress and self-proclaimed "activist" has been a positive influence in his life, according to the actor. "She helped me discover all kinds of great lifestyle habits. I've lost 30 pounds and weigh what I did while making Scarface," he said. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As if their 39-year age difference wasn't awkward enough, Radar has learned that Bauer's two sons, Dylan, 27, and Alexander, 32, are much older than his new gal! Photo credit: BACKGRID