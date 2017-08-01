Style SOS! Steve Harvey’s Team ‘Begging’ Him To Get A Makeover

Steve Harvey might have his own line of men’s suits, but the talk show host has been told by his business team to hire a stylist — stat! View RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see why his advisors think he needs a major fashion fix now. Photo credit: FameFlynet / Instar / Backgrid

“Steve’s always gone for a very unique kind of look , but it’s so stuck in the ’80s that it’s not translating well at all to modern-day menswear,” an insider told Radar. Photo credit: FameFlynet

“His suits are always ill-fitting and manage to make him look fatter than he really is ,” said the source. Photo credit: INSTAR Images

“His latest fascination with embroidery is enough to make a stylist’s eyes bleed!” scoffed the insider, who notes the star’s advisors are telling him to ditch the dated duds. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“His wardrobe of suits is just so low-rent!” blasted the source. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Surprisingly, Harvey, 60, has his own line of suits, available at J.C. Penney and other stores, which makes his team’s insistence he change up his own style image even more pressing, noted the insider. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar reported, Harvey’s staff turning on him and his wardrobe choices comes on the heels of his ill-advised memo he recently sent to staff. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“I’d like you all to review and adhere to the following notes and rules for Season 5 of my talk show,” the letter stated. “There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in…Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED . My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me. I want all the ambushing to stop now. That includes TV staff.” Photo credit: BACKGRID