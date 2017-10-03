Sick Shooter Exposed: Las Vegas Murderer Stephen Paddock’s Private Family Photos

New photos of the now-deceased Las Vegas shooter have been exposed. Stephen Paddock , 64, who was responsible for killing over 58 innocent concertgoers and injuring over 500, took his own life after causing what is now known as the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to find out more about his dark past. Photo credit: MEGA

As Radar exclusively revealed, the troubled killer lied to the gun store owner when purchasing the weapon he used in the shooting. He bought a shotgun, which he claimed was for "home defense," before murdering over 59 people. "He told me 'with things that are going on in the world I'm just needing something for protection," said shop owner Loren Michel.

"He was just a guy," his heartbroken brother Eric Paddock said after hearing the news. "Something happened, he snapped or something. We know absolutely nothing, this is just… we are dumbfounded."

Loren also explained that the shotgun "was not what you hear on the video from the actual shooting," as the killer allegedly used an automatic rifle to commit his horrendous crime.

Stephen's former neighbor, Don Judy spoke out about the killer's twisted past life, saying he always seemed like he was off in his own little world, and had a strong gambling problem. He also claimed the killer was always renting different cars and lived in total solitude with very little furniture or belongings.

In a bizarre reveal, Radar learned that Paddock's father, Benjamin Hoskins Paddock, also lived a life of crime. In his 30s, he was known for robbing banks and running from the FBI. Eric also revealed their criminal dad was absent most of their lives, and they were largely raised by their mother.

As Radar reported, Stephen shot at the concert crowd outside of the Mandalay Bay hotel for about ten minutes before taking his own life. Victims and eyewitnesses claimed hey thought the noise coming from his rifle was just fireworks, until they began to see blood on the ground.

Various bystanders have spoken out in grief over the horrific incident, saying it was like a living nightmare to see people dying in their friends' arms.

Though ISIS has reportedly taken responsibility for the shooting, Stephen's motive is still unknown.