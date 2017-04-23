1 of 9
Mel B and husband Stephen Belafonte's messy divorce has led to multiple shocking disclosures. And now, the U.K. publication The Sun has reported that British singer Rita Ora was targeted by the couple for a potential threesome! According to a source, Ora didn't want anything to do with the apparently "open marriage" friendly pair. Click on Radar's gallery for more on the former Spice Girl's alleged spicy sex life.
According to The Sun, Ora was targeted by Mel B and her husband for a potential threesome. The publication's source said the incident happened in 2014 when Mel and Belafonte, both 41, invited Ora, 26, back to their home after a "networking" dinner at a Hollywood restaurant.
A source told The Sun, "Rita was one of Mel and Stephen's 'targets.'. When they asked her back to their [home], she was surprised. She was there purely for work reasons, anything else was out of the question. So she made her excuses politely and went home."
As Radar has reported, news recently surfaced that Mel B and Belafonte once reportedly shared a threesome after a "drunken night of passion" with British aristocrat/model Lady Victoria Hervey.
The Sun's source said the married couple's behavior left Ora uncomfortable: "She told friends she…had tried her best to avoid being in their company from then onwards."
How did Ora know that Mel and Belafonte were hinting at naughty threesome plans? The Sun reported that, "Rita is aware of Lady Victoria's experience, as well as that of others, and she has discussed her experience with close friends."
Mel B, whose real full name is Melanie Brown, filed for divorce in May after nearly ten years of marriage to Belafonte. And the new report about singer Ora is just another scandalous media report that has surfaced about their lives together.
Since the divorce news broke, all of the America's Got Talent judge and former Spice Girl singer's dirty laundry has come tumbling out. Mel has claimed Belafonte swindled her out of millions and she said in court docs that he thwarted an emotional reunion between the Spice Girls star's daughter and her biological father, Eddie Murphy. http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/mel-b-claims-ex-sabotaged-daughter-reunion-dad-eddie-murphy/
Mel B has accused Belafonte of cheating on and abusing her, http://radaronline.com/photos/stephen-belafonte-mel-b-divorce-scandal-abuse-affairs-sex-tapes-cash/ charges he staunchly denies. His lawyer stated in legal papers about their ongoing divorce, "It's a shame that Ms. Brown elected not to proceed in respectful and amicable fashion in this very private matter. In due course, Mr. Belafonte will be filing his response to the outrageous and unfounded allegations made by Ms Brown." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: