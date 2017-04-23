1 of 9

According to The Sun, Ora was targeted by Mel B and her husband for a potential threesome. The publication's source said the incident happened in 2014 when Mel and Belafonte, both 41, invited Ora, 26, back to their home after a "networking" dinner at a Hollywood restaurant.

A source told The Sun, "Rita was one of Mel and Stephen's 'targets.'. When they asked her back to their [home], she was surprised. She was there purely for work reasons, anything else was out of the question. So she made her excuses politely and went home."

The Sun's source said the married couple's behavior left Ora uncomfortable: "She told friends she…had tried her best to avoid being in their company from then onwards."

How did Ora know that Mel and Belafonte were hinting at naughty threesome plans? The Sun reported that, "Rita is aware of Lady Victoria's experience, as well as that of others, and she has discussed her experience with close friends."

Mel B, whose real full name is Melanie Brown, filed for divorce in May after nearly ten years of marriage to Belafonte. And the new report about singer Ora is just another scandalous media report that has surfaced about their lives together.

Since the divorce news broke, all of the America's Got Talent judge and former Spice Girl singer's dirty laundry has come tumbling out. Mel has claimed Belafonte swindled her out of millions and she said in court docs that he thwarted an emotional reunion between the Spice Girls star's daughter and her biological father, Eddie Murphy. http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/mel-b-claims-ex-sabotaged-daughter-reunion-dad-eddie-murphy/